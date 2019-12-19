

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Highway 400 is being shut down in both directions south of Barrie due to multiple collisions.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said blowing snow is creating dangerous driving conditions for motorists along a stretch of the highway this afternoon.

Highway 400 has been shut down between Highway 88 and Innisfil Beach Road.

Schmidt said several crashes have been reported, including a 20-car pileup.

"Other vehicles are spinning out of control. We have several jack-knifed transport trucks and other issues that are blocking the highway," Schmidt said.,

"Heavy tows, light duty tows are all assisting right now, getting these vehicles off the highway."

So far, no serious injuries have been reported.

It is unclear when the highway will reopen.