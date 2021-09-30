

Brittany Hobson and Brenna Owen, The Canadian Press





The sun was shining bright on the same grounds where children were forced to attend the Marieval Indian Residential School on the Cowessess First Nation in southern Saskatchewan up until the mid-90s.

The school no longer stands there. Instead, community members and guests gathered Thursday at the same spot for a ceremony recognizing the country's first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Cowessess Chief Cadmus Delorme told dozens in the crowd that the day is about healing.

“We don't want people to feel sorry for us. We want to heal. We want to get stronger,” he said.

“The truth is going to be really tough. Even for Indigenous people, the trust is hard to acknowledge because of the pain. But we can't have reconciliation without truth. Today is a day for people to come together.”

Cowessess is one of several First Nations in the country that have reported the discovery of unmarked graves or burial sites at the locations of former residential schools using ground-penetrating radar.

The federal government announced in June the new statutory holiday to commemorate the history and ongoing impacts of the church-run institutions where Indigenous children were torn from their families and abused.

The day is a direct response to a call to action of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

On Parliament Hill, there was a sea of orange, as several thousand people gathered on the lawn in front of the Peace Tower for a morning ceremony under a bright blue sky.

Event organizer Jenny Sutherland said the day was to be about peace and was not a day for protest.

“The nation is finally awakening to our story,” Sutherland told the crowd, which continued to grow over two hours of speeches, songs and prayers.

“I could feel you. I can feel you feeling us, finally, our anguish, our pleas.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Sept. 30 is a day to reflect on the painful and lasting impacts of residential schools and to honour survivors, their families and their communities.

“We must all learn about the history and legacy of residential schools. It's only by facing these hard truths, and righting these wrongs, that we can move forward together toward a more positive, fair, and better future,” the he said in a statement.

It is estimated more than 150,000 First Nations, Inuit and Metis children were forced to attend roughly 140 schools that operated across the country beginning in 1831. The last residential school in Canada closed in 1996.

Singing and drumming were scheduled to ring out at 2:15 p.m. in Kamloops, B.C., where the Tk'emlups te Secwepemc Nation announced in May that radar had detected what are believed to be 215 unmarked graves at the site of one of the largest former residential schools.

Terry Teegee, regional chief of the B.C. Assembly of First Nations, said it's a day to reflect on that terrible history, and also to think about how to address the effects of 150 years of residential school policies that aimed to “kill the Indian in the child.”

A number of extensive reports - from the Royal Commission on Aboriginal Peoples in 1996 to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and to the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls - have made recommendations to address the discrimination and harms Indigenous people face, Teegee said.

“We're one of the most studied groups out there,” he said. “Yet we're still dealing with the same old issues over and over again.”

“We're tired of being studied.”

Ultimately, Teegee said he sees reconciliation as changing the relationships between Indigenous nations and Canadian governments to recognize Indigenous Peoples' sovereignty and self-determination over their territories and affairs.

“This is a long-term commitment between Indigenous Peoples and regardless of what party you're in or the colonial state, regardless of what affiliation you have.”

It's about creating space “to be First Nations, to be Indigenous, and to be in a place that respects our identity and respects who we are,” Teegee added.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 30, 2021.

- With files from Mickey Djuric at Cowessess First Nation and Mia Rabson in Ottawa.