Command post set up for missing man in York Region
York Regional Police have set up a command post for Sundarlingam Periyathamby, 52, who has been missing since Tuesday afternoon.
Published Wednesday, December 23, 2020 7:14AM EST
York Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.
Sundarlingam Periyathamby, 52, left his residence in the area of Steeles Avenue West and Saintfield Drive, west of Martin Grove Road, at around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, police say.
Police say Periyathamby has a large build and stands at around five-foot-three inches tall. He was last seen wearing a green/white/black striped sweater, beige pants and black boots.
A command post has been set up on Steeles Avenue, east of Martin Grove Road
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.