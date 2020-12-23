York Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Sundarlingam Periyathamby, 52, left his residence in the area of Steeles Avenue West and Saintfield Drive, west of Martin Grove Road, at around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, police say.

Police say Periyathamby has a large build and stands at around five-foot-three inches tall. He was last seen wearing a green/white/black striped sweater, beige pants and black boots.

A command post has been set up on Steeles Avenue, east of Martin Grove Road

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.