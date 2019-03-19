

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The family of Barry and Honey Sherman are one step closer to tearing down the North York home where the billionaire couple was found murdered in December 2017.

An application was submitted last month to the North York Community Council for permission to demolish the Sherman mansion at 50 Old Colony Road and on Tuesday, the request was approved.

In the application, a representative for the family said that the vacant house has been a source of “bad memories” for the loved ones of the Shermans.

“It is the family’s desire to level the house, clean up the site, fill in the pool and put the lot up for sale,” the representative wrote. “It pains them to have it sit there. No one will purchase the home as it presently stands.”

The house was for sale when the couple was found dead in the basement on the morning of Dec. 15, 2017.

Their deaths were initially deemed to be “suspicious” but homicide detectives later confirmed that they believe the couple was murdered.

The family has offered a $10-million reward to anyone with information that could lead to the apprehension of the couple’s killer but so far, no arrests have been made and no suspects have been publicly identified.