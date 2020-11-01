A candlelight vigil is being held in Bradford to remember a 15-year-old boy whose body was believed to have been recovered from a pond on Friday evening.

Hundreds of people have gathered at Bradford West Gwillimbury Public Library.

South Simcoe Police had been searching for Siem Zerezghi, who was last seen near his home in the area of Professor Day and Northgate drives at 7:45 a.m. on Oct. 24.

Police said he was observed by two security cameras in the neighbourhood on that day.

Police conducted a large-scale search, using a drone, canine units, and officers on ATVs. Police services and first responders from other jurisdictions also assisted in looking for Zerezghi. A command post was set up at Bradford High School.

On Friday afternoon, the focus of the search shifted to a nearby field about a kilometre away from where Zerezghi was last spotted after items belonging to him were found in that area.

The Ontario Provincial Police Underwater Recovery and Search Unit pulled a body believed to be that of the teenager from a pond in the field, police said. The body was taken in Toronto, where a post-mortem examination was conducted on Sunday.

While the search phase has ended, police said they will continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the case. They are expected to provide more information on Monday.

Police are also asking anyone who may have any relevant information that could help in their investigation to come forward or submit it to an online portal that has been created specifically for the case.

The family moved to the town two years ago, police said. A GoFundMe has been set up to support the family.

On Saturday, a makeshift memorial had been set up near the pond.