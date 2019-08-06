

Chris Fox , CP24.com





A community meeting will be held tonight in a North York neighbourhood still reeling from the deadly shooting of a 16-year-old boy last week.

The meeting will take place at 7 p.m. inside the Falstaff Community Centre, which is located next door to the Toronto Community Housing high-rise where 16-year-old Hanad Abdullahi was fatally shot in a stairwell in the early hours of Aug. 1.

That shooting, which remains unsolved, led into an extraordinarily violent weekend in the city. A total of 17 people were shot in 12 separate incidents that occurred over the last few days.

While tonight’s meeting was previously scheduled it has been altered to specifically focus on “safety and security” in the neighbourhood in the wake of last’s week’s homicide.

Coun. Frances Nunizata is hosting the meeting but seniors executives from the Toronto Community Housing Corporation will also be on hand along with officers from 12 Division.