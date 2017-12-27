

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police say a 24-year-old man who went missing in Willowdale has been found safe.

Shanjeyen Mariampillai was missing for several hours after wandering off in the area of Bathurst Street and Finch Avenue at around 4:30 p.m.

Police said they were concerned for Mariampillai’s safety because he was not dressed properly for the weather and is believed to operate at the mental capacity of a seven-year-old.

A command post was set up at Willowdale Middle School at 225 Senlac Road as police searched for the missing man.

“He’s definitely not dressed (properly) and right now it’s minus 18 or below. We’re definitely concerned about his safety and well-being,” Sgt. Alex Chung told CP24 at the command post Wednesday night.

Shortly before 11 p.m., Chung said that the young man was found safe, close to Bathurst Street and Finch Avenue, by members of the community who were helping look for him.

Police said he was in good condition and is being reunited with his family.