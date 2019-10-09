

Lexy Benedict, CP24.com





Hundreds gathered outside of Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School Wednesday night for a candlelight vigil in honour of 14-year-old slain Hamilton teen, Devan Selvey, and to stand up and speak out against bullying.

Past and present students, parents, Hamilton community members and family members of Devan Selvey stood together at Wednesday night’s vigil to mourn the loss Devan, who was fatally stabbed outside of his high school in front of his mother, on Monday.

At 6:30 p.m. the front lawn was flooded with people, and police had to block off a main street to make more room for vigil attendees.

On the Facebook event page for the “Candlelight Vigil Against Bullying, Jealously, Hatefulness and for Love & Peace,” organizers said all members of the public are invited to attend the memorial in remembrance of Devan Selvey and speak out against bullying.

For many who attended the vigil, bullying is unfortunately an issue too familiar.

For community member Trudy Nicholls-Draker, this isn’t the first time she has heard of bullying happening at this school. She attended the vigil for the Selvey family, and out of respect for her own.

“My daughter attended this school, and was bullied terribly her entire four years here. A friend subsequently took his own life as a result of being bullied here. It was important to represent her, him, Devan, and all kids who have been bullied,” said Nicholls-Draker.

Nicholls-Draker said she believes bullying is not dealt with effectively, and school boards need to have a tougher approach.

“They are children. They might look and feel like adults, and they might do adult things, but they’re children and they need adult guidance,” she said. “They all say they don’t stand for violence inside the school, but we’ve all seen that that’s not the case.”

Devan will be laid to rest Saturday afternoon, in Stoney Creek.

The school football team said that they are honouring Devan at their game on Thursday.

Zeke, a student at the school said that the team will be collecting donations for Devan’s funeral.

“We want to give him a good send off,” said the student.

Two suspects, a 14-year-old boy and 18-year-old male have been charged with first-degree murder.

A publication ban prevents media from identifying the adult suspect, and the 14-year-old cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Three other teens were taken into custody following the stabbing, but they have been released without charge.