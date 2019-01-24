

Rachael D'Amore, CP24.com





Subway riders were faced with heavy delays this morning as signal issues hampered service on much of Line 1.

The TTC dispatched a fleet of shuttle buses to supplement service on a busy stretch of the downtown subway line at around 7 a.m. while they dealt with a myriad of technical issues.

As a result, many TTC riders faced a hectic Thursday morning commute.

Photos and video from Bloor-Yonge Station showed people crammed up to the yellow platform line while trains already packed to the brim pulled into the station. Some riders said their typical 45 minute commute downtown took them more than two hours.

TTC spokesperson Stuart Green said the issue began with a blown fuse on a switch at Wilson Yard, which made it difficult to get trains to full service on the Line 1 tracks.

Normally about 65 trains run on the University side of Line 1. This morning, about 55 trains were getting through. On the Yonge side, there were only about 18 to 20 trains.

A signal issue on the southbound side of Musuem Station only made matters worse.

“Trains that would normally come into the downtown core from the Wilson yard were getting caught in a bottle neck,” Green told CP24 via phone.

While the subway was still operating, the process was “very slow,” he said.

As an alternative, the TTC ran shuttle buses on the same route for several hours.

The buses stopped running shortly after 10 a.m. but commuters can still expect residual delays on that stretch.

Green called the situation “awful” for commuters. He said a temporary fix has been put in place to avoid similar circumstances during the afternoon and evening rush, but a permanent repair won’t be implemented until after the subway closes.

“No two delays are identical – the root causes, the time of day all impact how it affects services and how we respond,” Green wrote in a statement on Twitter. “That’s a small consolation to customers caught in a delay, but we learn from every incident like this and work to do better in the future.”

Commuters using Line 2 this morning faced some delays of their own. Delays of up to 15 minutes were reported eastbound between Kipling and St. George stations due to an "operational problem."

The issue cleared shortly before 10:30 a.m.