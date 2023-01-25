Those getting around the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) today are being advised to use caution and to leave extra time as a significant winter storm moves in to dump as much as 20 centimetres of snow on the area.

“As the city experiences winter weather and snowfall accumulation today, drivers are reminded to slow down, maintain a safe following distance, and give yourself extra time to get to your destination,” Toronto police said in a tweet Wednesday afternoon.

The city is preparing for a winter wallop as the large snow storm bears down on the region. The snow began falling late Wednesday morning and is expected to intensify in the afternoon and continue through Thursday,

Toronto and much of southern Ontario are under a snowfall warning from Environment Canada.

“A Texas low will bring heavy snow to the area beginning early this afternoon. Heavy snow will taper off to flurries Thursday morning,” the warning reads.

According to the weather agency, the storm could dump 15 to 20 cm on the city between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning, making for a potentially messy afternoon commute.

“Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas,” Environment Canada said. “Take frequent breaks and avoid strain when clearing snow. Public Safety Canada encourages everyone to make an emergency plan and get an emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight.”

City road crews were out early Wednesday, gearing up for one of the biggest storms of the season so far.

“This is going to be, most likely, the most significant winter event we've had this winter season with respect to snowfall accumulation,” Toronto Transportation Services Director of Operations and Maintenance Vince Sferrazza told reporters early Wednesday.

He said the heavy snow is expected to come quickly and it will likely take city crews multiple rounds of clearing to clean it all up.

“The one thing I want to stress is that this is going to be a multiple round and multiple pass event,” Sferrazza said. “The equipment; the salters, the plows, the sidewalk machines for the bicycle lanes, all of them will have to complete numerous rounds throughout the next few days.”

The TTC said there could be service changes due to winter weather.

Metrolinx said that GO trains will be operating on a reduced and adjusted schedule “to ensure reliability and safety for passengers.”

The agency said customers could experience delays.

“Customers should take extra care while travelling, give themselves extra travel time and plan ahead,” Metrolinx said.

Pearson International Airport also advised travellers to leave themselves extra time to get to the airport and to check their flight status before heading out.

The storm has also led to some school bus cancellations in the region. School buses are running for public and Catholic schools in Toronto and most of the GTA, however.

The city says that warming centres will be open at 7 p.m. for those who need to seek shelter from the storm.

Toronto sat at around -1 C early Wednesday, feeling more like -4 with the wind chill. The temperature is expected to hover around zero for much of the day. Wind gusts of 40 to 60 kilometres are expected this afternoon.

A low of -2 C is expected overnight, with a wind chill of -8.

A high of -1 C is expected Thursday, feeling more like -8 with the wind chill.