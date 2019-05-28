Computer technical issue affecting Air Canada passengers
Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, May 28, 2019 11:09PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 28, 2019 11:17PM EDT
Passengers flying with Air Canada on Tuesday night may be affected by a computer technical issue.
At around 10 p.m., the airline said the problem was affecting airport operations, check-in and customer call centres.
“We’re working to resolve this issue,” Air Canada wrote in a tweet. “We thank customers for their patience.”
Toronto Pearson International Airport said it is working with the airline to resolve the “temporary problem.”
No further details have been released.