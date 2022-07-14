Toronto police have stepped up their search for a 76-year-old man who went missing earlier this week from the city's west end.

Antonio Madeira was last seen on Tuesday between 10:30 and 11 a.m. in the Oakwood-Vaughan area, near Winona Drive and Mulberry Crescent.

He is described as five-foot-five and 150 pounds with a thin build, a tanned complexion, hazel eyes, balding short white hair, and a full white beard.

Police said Madeira was “possibly” last seen wearing a dark or black jacket, light khaki pants, white or light-colour shoes, and a baseball cap.

Investigators are concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information should contact police at 416-808-1300, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.