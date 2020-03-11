

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The condition of a six-year-old girl who fell from an apartment tower balcony in North York on Tuesday afternoon has stabilized and she is now listed in non-life threatening condition, police say.

The scary incident happened at a high-rise building located on Jane Street south of Finch Avenue shortly after 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police have said that the child lived on the 12th floor of the building, though it is not clear whether she fell from that height.

She was initially rushed to hospital in “possibly life-threatening condition.”

On Wednesday police confirmed that while she sustained a broken pelvis, her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police say that that they are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.