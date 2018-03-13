

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Both a suspect and a resident were injured after someone was observed breaking into a Scarborough home Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred at a residence near Randall Crescent and Horfield Avenue, which is near the intersection of Kingston and McCowan roads.

Police say a man was returning home with his young son when he found someone breaking into the property.

It is alleged that the break-and-enter suspect then stabbed the man in the leg with a screw driver upon being confronted on the driveway of the home.

The victim then struck the suspect in the face with a hockey stick while defending himself, according to police.

Police have said that the suspect was seen bleeding heavily following the interaction and is likely to have a large cut.

The suspect was last seen headed in an eastbound direction on foot. He is described as a white male, who is about six-feet tall with a slight build. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants and a white hoodie.

Forensic officers were seen processing the scene for fingerprint and blood evidence on Tuesday afternoon.

Police also brought in the canine unit to scour the surrounding neighhbourhood for the suspect, though they were not able to locate him.