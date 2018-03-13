

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Both a suspect and home owner were injured after someone was observed breaking into a Scarborough home Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred at a residence near Randall Crescent and Horfield Avenue, which is near the intersection of Kingston and McCowan roads.

Police say a man was returning home when he found someone breaking into the property.

It is alleged that the break-and-enter suspect then stabbed the man in the leg upon being confronted.

The victim then struck the suspect while defending himself, according to police.

Police have said that the suspect was seen bleeding heavily following the interaction.

Officers are currently searching the surrounding area for him.

A description of the suspect has not been released at this point.