

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Federal Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer will visit city hall on Friday morning, where he is expected to meet with Mayor John Tory.

The meeting comes nine days after the federal Liberal government signed a bilateral agreement with the provincial Liberal government which will result in Toronto receiving nearly $9 billion over the next 10 years for transit infrastructure.

Both Scheer and Tory are expected to speak with reporters following the meeting with a press conference scheduled for 11:45 a.m.

It’s Scheer’s first trip to Toronto City Hall since winning the leadership of the Conservative party in May.