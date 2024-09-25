

Laura Osman, The Canadian Press





The Liberal minority government has survived a vote of non-confidence in the House of Commons by a count of 211-120.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre put forward the motion asking MPs to declare they did not have confidence in the prime minister or his government.

Poilievre failed to get the support of other opposition parties to bring the government down.

The Bloc Québécois and the NDP voted against the motion.

If the non-confidence motion had passed it would have defeated the government and very likely triggered an immediate election campaign.

This is not the final test for the Liberals, though: the Tories intend to introduce another non-confidence motion as early as Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2024.