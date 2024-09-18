

Nojoud Al Mallees, The Canadian Press





Conservatives are denying any association with protesters who harassed Jagmeet Singh, among others, outside of Parliament Hill this week after Liberal ministers accused them of lending their support.

A video circulated online Tuesday showing two men following the NDP leader, as one of them appears to call him a "corrupted bastard."

Singh turned around and confronted the two men, asking who had hurled the insult.

The two men denied making the remark and appeared to back off, which prompted Singh to call one of them a "coward" for not saying it to his face.

Immigration Minister Marc Miller and Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault applauded Singh on Wednesday for defending himself and decried the harassment purported by the protesters.

"As much as I was proud of Jagmeet for standing up to this guy, it shouldn't have gotten to that. There's a bunch of knuckleheads walking around the Hill with their own agenda," Miller said.

The immigration minister went on to accuse Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre of playing "footsies" with the group of protesters and called on him to "repudiate" the harassment by "people that support him."

Miller and Boissonnault also called out Conservative MP Michael Cooper after Press Progress reported he was out socializing with the same group of protesters who have been outside Parliament Hill this week.

In a statement, Cooper denied association with the protesters and said he was approached by them while having dinner.

"I went to a restaurant in Ottawa to have dinner. At the restaurant, I was recognized by a group of people who approached me and took photos. I am in no way associated with these individuals and was not meeting with them," Cooper said.

The Press Progress report shared photos and videos posted on social media, including by a former "Freedom Convoy" protester Chris Dacey.

"Thank you to Conservative MP for St. Albert-Edmonton, Alberta, (Michael) Cooper, for taking time to speak to concerned Canadians this evening," the post reads.

A group of protesters gathered on Monday in Ottawa for the first day of the fall sitting, harassing politicians, staff and journalists who were entering and exiting the House of Commons.

The protesters shouted insults and obscenities, as well as incitements of violence such as "hang the traitors."

Some security measures have been stepped up on Parliament Hill since Tuesday, with limited access to areas near the entry doors without an official pass.

Singh posted on X about the incident on Tuesday, pointing the finger at Poilievre as well.

"For days now, bullies in Ottawa have been spewing hate and harassing Canadians who don't agree with them. An Indigenous woman being called a Nazi. Staff being harassed. Journalists being yelled at," Singh wrote.

"That’s the country Pierre Poilievre wants. Me? I believe everyone should feel safe walking our streets."

Anaida Poilievre, the Conservative leader's wife, responded on X by pointing out people are mad because of the policies implemented by the Liberal government, with the NDP's support.

"I am sorry you were harassed today. Of course, it shouldn’t be that way," she said.

"My husband has not been the man in charge for the last eight years ... Mr. Singh, the only person you have to blame for the current state of our country and people’s mood and desperation is the man currently in charge, and those who keep him in charge."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 18,. 2024.