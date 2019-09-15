Conservatives promise tax cut that they say will address Liberal increases
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer addresses supporters at a riding office in Toronto on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, September 15, 2019 3:19PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, September 15, 2019 3:20PM EDT
SURREY, B.C. - Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer continued making a pitch to voters via their pocketbooks Sunday with the promise of a new tax cut.
Scheer says the cut would apply to the lowest income bracket, slicing the rate from 15 per cent to 13.75 per cent.
The Conservatives say that could save a two-income couple earning an average salary over $850 a year.
That's in line with how much they say people's taxes have increased under a Liberal government.
The party says the tax cut will be phased in starting in 2021 and fully implemented by 2023.
Scheer made the pledge in Surrey, B.C. - part of the volatile voting area that is B.C.'s Lower Mainland.