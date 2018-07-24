

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Conservative Immigration critic Michelle Rempel is urging the Liberals to come up with a better plan to deal with the influx of asylum seekers crossing into Canada from the United States.

Rempel says so far all Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has done to tackle the issue is shuffle his cabinet and throw money at the problem.

She says Trudeau has no intention of restoring fairness and compassion to the system.

Rempel and Conservative finance critic Pierre Poilievre held a news conference in Ottawa this morning to kick off a full day of hearings by the House of Commons immigration committee.

At the urging of Rempel and other opposition MPs, the Commons committee has summoned politicians away from the barbecue circuit to study the asylum seekers issue.

Committee members agreed last week to hold at least two meetings before August to review the government's response to the irregular border crossers.