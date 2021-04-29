Conservatives say record $8.47M raised so far in 2021 as election possibility looms
Conservative leader Erin O'Toole rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, April 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Stephanie Taylor, The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, April 29, 2021 5:57PM EDT
OTTAWA - The Conservative Party of Canada says it raised a record $8.47 million in the first three months of 2021.
The party says that breaks the record it set back in the first quarter of 2019 when it pulled in $8.01 million.
The haul comes as federal parties are building war chests for a possible election that could come at any time since the Liberals hold only a minority of seats in the House of Commons.
The Liberal and New Democratic parties have not yet posted with Elections Canada their financial returns for the first three months of 2021.
However, the Bloc Quebecois reports that it raised around just over $373,000 from 2,040 donors.
The Green Party of Canada, meanwhile, says it pulled in around $677,500 from nearly 8,300 donors.
Conservatives say more than 45,000 donors helped it set the new fundraising record and Leader Erin O'Toole says that sends a message that people are feeling let down by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as Canada battles a deadly third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
