Conservatives to elect new leader Sept. 10
A man is silhouetted walking past a Conservative Party logo before the opening of the Party's national convention in Halifax on August 23, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, March 2, 2022 10:27PM EST
OTTAWA — The federal Conservative party will have a new leader by Sept. 10.
The party says its leadership election organizing committee adopted the rules and procedures and set a date for the race today.
More coming.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 2, 2022.