

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The construction consortium building the Eglinton Crosstown has filed a legal notice of intent seeking more money and time for the $5.3 billion project, Metrolinx confirms.

Crosslinx Transit Solutions, which is a partnership between ACS-Dragados, Aecon, EllisDon and SNC-Lavalin, filed their notice of intent in Ontario Superior Court on Tuesday.

According to a report in the Globe and Mail, the consortium is alleging that a number of events beyond their control have delayed work.

They say that work by utility companies took longer than it was supposed to and that there were also delays in the issuance of “permits, licenses and approvals.”

In a statement provided to CP24 on Thursday morning, Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins said that the transit agency has been “working closely” with Crosslinx over the last several months “on their alleged reasons for a claim” but have not yet arrived at a solution.

“As with any contract, claims are considered and reviewed thoroughly and we continue to work with Crosslinx to reach an outcome that fairly addresses the challenges that they have encountered on Eglinton,” she said.

The Eglinton Crosstown was initially scheduled to be completed by 2020, though Metrolinx later pushed back the opening date to September, 2021.

In her statement, Marie Aikins said that the transit agency remains committed to achieving that opening date though she did not provide any further details.

She also said that Crosslinx Transit Solutions is not currently seeking a specific amount of additional time or compensation at this point, as they have only filed a notice of intent which would allow them to take legal action if the issue remains unresolved.

Once completed, the Eglinton Crosstown will travel along a 19 kilometre route from Weston Road to Kennedy Station. About 10 kilometres of the route will be underground.

Crosslinx Transit Solutions was awarded a $9.1 billion contract in 2015, which also pays for maintaining the Crosstown for the next 30 years.