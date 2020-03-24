

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Mayor John Tory says that there will need to be some “good corporate citizenship” and respect for the “spirit” of what is intended by the provincial government’s order for non-essential businesses to close, given the lengthy list of exemptions.

The province has ordered all non-essential businesses to close by midnight to help limit the spread of COVID-19 but it is exempting those that fall into 74 categories deemed essential to the supply chain and day-to-day life.

The list includes liquor stores, gas stations, hardware stores, pharmacies, office supply stores, taxis, hotels, vets and pet stores, IT infrastructure businesses and a slew of others.

“The list looks long so as usual I think we are going to have to continue on the good judgement and cooperation of people of people who don’t try to find a loophole in this very long list,” Tory told CP24 on Tuesday morning, noting that the list has to be long in order to avoid unintended effects on the supply chain. “There needs to be good corporate citizenship here and a respect for the spirit of what is intended.”

Some construction sites should close, Tory says.

The provincial order specifically exempts “construction work and services, including demolition work, in the industrial, commercial, institutional and residential sectors.”

Tory, however, said that he has had extensive discussions with representatives from the construction industry who have conceded that that there are some jobs where it is just not possible to respect social distancing guidelines, given the relatively tight confines.

He said that those sites ought to be shut down.

“I believe that those kind of sites will close, if not because the company say so then because the workers will just say ‘You know what, we are not safe here.’ There just needs to be an element of good faith and common sense,” he said.