Construction worker in critical condition after Vaughan industrial accident
Police tape is pictured in this file photo.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, August 10, 2018 8:53AM EDT
A construction worker has sustained critical injuries after falling at a work site in Vaughan on Friday morning.
According to police, the worker was on the second floor of a building on Ridgepoint Road near Kirby Road and Kipling Avenue when he fell. Police say that the worker, who is believed to be a man in his 50s, ended up in the basement of the building.
An air ambulance has been dispatch to the scene.