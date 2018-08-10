

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A construction worker has sustained critical injuries after falling at a work site in Vaughan on Friday morning.

According to police, the worker was on the second floor of a building on Ridgepoint Road near Kirby Road and Kipling Avenue when he fell. Police say that the worker, who is believed to be a man in his 50s, ended up in the basement of the building.

An air ambulance has been dispatch to the scene.