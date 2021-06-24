One person is dead after an industrial accident in Barrie Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to a construction site on Dunlop Street West between Frances Street North and Boys Street just after 2 p.m.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Labour told CTV News Barrie that a worker “suffered fatal injuries.”

The cause of the accident is unknown at this time.

The ministry has assigned an inspector to investigate the incident.

- with files from CTV News Barrie