Construction worker killed in industrial accident in Barrie
Police and emergency crews attend the scene of an industrial accident that sent one person to hospital on Dunlop Street in Barrie, Ont. on Thurs. June 24, 2021 (Dave Erskine/CTV News)
Published Thursday, June 24, 2021 5:33PM EDT
One person is dead after an industrial accident in Barrie Thursday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to a construction site on Dunlop Street West between Frances Street North and Boys Street just after 2 p.m.
A spokesperson for the Ministry of Labour told CTV News Barrie that a worker “suffered fatal injuries.”
The cause of the accident is unknown at this time.
The ministry has assigned an inspector to investigate the incident.
- with files from CTV News Barrie