

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A construction worker has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after falling 20 feet from the roof of a home under construction in the city’s Bridle Path neighbourhood.

The incident happened shortly after 10:30 a.m. at a worksite near High Point and Post roads.

Toronto Paramedic Services said the man was found alert and conscious, but he sustained serious injuries.

The Ministry of Labour has been notified and will be investigating the incident, police said.