Peel police say one construction worker is unaccounted for after an industrial accident in Mississauga on Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to a construction site in the area of Hurontario Street and Burnhamthorpe Road shortly after 3:30 p.m. for reports of flooding.

They arrived and learned a pipe had ruptured, filling up a chamber with water.

Police said all but one worker safely got out. There is no immediate word on the status of the missing worker.

The cause of the accident is unknown.

Police have closed the intersection.