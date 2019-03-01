

HALIFAX - The federal justice minister has quashed a murder conviction and directed a new trial for a Halifax-area man who was jailed for almost 17 years for the murder of his ex-girlfriend.

David Lametti's decision says there is a reasonable basis to conclude there was a miscarriage of justice in the case of Glen Assoun.

It also says a federal inquiry found "relevant and reliable information" was never provided to Assoun during his trial in 1999.

Assoun was convicted by a jury of killing Brenda LeAnne Way, whose body was found in a Halifax-area parking lot on Nov. 12, 1995.

The conviction was based largely on the testimony of witnesses whose circumstantial evidence has since been questioned by lawyers who work to free the wrongfully convicted.

Later today, Nova Scotia's public prosecution service will indicate whether it will drop the case, attempt to retry it or seek a stay of proceedings.

