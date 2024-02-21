Halton Regional Police say they have laid charges against one of their own after the officer accidentally discharged his firearm in Burlington last month.

In a news release, the police service confirmed that the officer, a six-year member of the force, has been charged with careless use of a firearm following an incident in Burlington on Jan. 29.

The constable, according to police, was handling a police-issued firearm during the course of his duties when the weapon accidentally discharged.

Police did not provide more details about what the officer was doing at time of the incident.

No one was injured, police confirmed.

“As per Service policy, an investigation was conducted by members of Regional Investigative Services who, by mandate, investigate all events where a Service member discharges a firearm during the performance of their duty, intentionally or unintentionally,” the news release read.

The officer, identified by Halton police as Const. Jordan Lee, has been suspended with pay “as per the Police Services Act of Ontario.” He is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Milton in April.