Cop driving unmarked cruiser injured following collision with stolen vehicle: Toronto police
Published Monday, September 16, 2024 7:17PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, September 16, 2024 7:17PM EDT
An officer driving an unmarked police car has minor injuries following a collision with a reportedly stolen vehicle, Toronto police say.
The crash happened just after 5:30 p.m. on Monday, near Victoria Park Avenue and Craighton Drive, just north of Eglinton Avenue East.
Police said two suspects have been arrested, but did not provide further details about them or the circumstances leading up to the crash.
Drivers are being urged to use alternate routes at this time.