A York Regional Police officer suffered serious injuries after his vehicle was rear-ended by a Canada Post vehicle early Wednesday morning.

The collision occurred at around 2:20 a.m. on Steeles Avenue near Highway 404.

York Regional Police Insp. Stu Garner said the officer had just completed a traffic stop and was sitting in his parked cruiser when he was hit from behind.

“As a result of that collision, the officer was rushed to a local trauma centre where he is currently undergoing testing and treatment. I can’t speak to the condition of the officer. All I can say is it is serious injuries,” Garner said.

Police previously said his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Garner urged anyone with information about the crash to contact Toronto police.

Police say the Canada Post driver, who was not injured, remained at the scene and is not in custody.

Investigators have not determined what led to the collision but a reconstruction unit is on scene.

Both the eastbound and westbound lanes of Steeles Avenue are closed between Woodbine Avenue and Highway 404. The area is expected to be closed to traffic through the morning rush hour.