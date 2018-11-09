

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A Toronto cop who consumed a marijuana edible while on duty earlier this year pleaded guilty to a criminal charge on Friday morning as a judge called him a “complete idiot.”

Justice Mary Misener made the comment after an agreed statement of facts was presented to the courtroom.

The statement said Vittorio Dominelli obtained three hazelnut chocolate bars infused with cannabis oil while conducting a raid at a pot shop on St. Clair Avenue West on Jan. 28 at around 1 a.m. He and another officer later consumed one chocolate bar and subsequently became intoxicated within about 20 minutes, Crown attorney Philip Perlmutter said.

About eight hours after the raid was conducted, the officers called for backup in the area of Oakwood Avenue and Vaughan Road as one of them got stuck in a tree.

A female police officer, who was responding to the scene at the time, slipped and fell. She suffered a serious head injury and was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment.

A notice of hearing presented at a disciplinary tribunal on June 26 stated the officers were in possession of one empty and two full packages of chocolate containing cannabis oil when emergency crews arrived at the scene, which matched the ones seized during the raid at Community Cannabis Clinic.

Vittorio Dominelli and Const. Jamie Young were criminally charged in May. They were also slapped with a number of disciplinary charges, including discreditable conduct and neglect of duty.

On Friday, Dominelli pleaded guilty to a criminal charge of attempting to obstruct justice. He resigned from the Toronto Police Service earlier this week.

Young is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 15. She is currently suspended with pay per the terms of the Police Services Act.

With files from The Canadian Press