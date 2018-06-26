

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Two Toronto cops who allegedly ate seized marijuana edibles while on duty are making their first appearance before a disciplinary tribunal today.

According to a notice of hearing, the officers executed a search warrant at the Community Cannabis Clinic on St. Clair Avenue West at around 5 p.m. on Jan. 27.

The notice of hearing says that the officers seized a quantity of cannabis, some of which came in the form of chocolate bars that were infused with cannabis oil. The notice, however, alleges that one of the officers “failed to account for some of the chocolate seized at the search warrant” and completed paperwork which included a quantity “that did not match the true amount seized.”

At around 11 p.m., the officers were then reassigned to an address on Oakwood Avenue near Vaughan Road for the purpose of completing surveillance.

The notice of hearing alleges that while on duty and in possession of all of their use of force equipment, including their firearms, the officers consumed some of the seized chocolate containing cannabis oil.

The notice of hearing further alleges that one of the accused officers later called for backup after feeling “he was going to pass out as he ran up Oakwood Avenue. The notice says that other accused officer also contacted 911 to ask for assistance.

“At 475 Oakwood Avenue, investigating officer located Constable Dominelli’s and your personal belongings. Nearby the belongings was one empty and two full packages of chocolate containing cannabis oil matching ones seized from the search warrant,” the notice of hearing states.

The notice of hearing says that as a result of the incident involving the edibles, all charges were withdrawn against the seven people taken into custody at the Community Cannabis Clinic earlier in the day.

Officers Vittorio Dominelli and Jamie Young are both facing a number of disciplinary charges at today’s hearing, including discreditable conduct and neglect of duty.

The officers are also facing criminal charges, including attempt to obstruct justice and breach of trust.

They are currently suspended with pay as per the terms of the Police Services Act.