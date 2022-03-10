

The Canadian Press





GANDER, N.L. - Officials say two people are in hospital after a Cormorant helicopter crashed at the 9 Wing Gander air force base in Gander, N.L.

The Royal Canadian Air Force says there were six crew members on board the CH-149 search and rescue helicopter when it went down this afternoon.

The air force said in a tweet the four other crew members have been released and are with their squadron members.

The tweet says the helicopter was conducting hovering manoeuvres at the Gander airport, which is next to the airbase, when the accident occurred.

Media images show the aircraft on its side, and its tail appears to be missing.

The air force says its flight safety directorate launched an immediate investigation into the crash.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2022.