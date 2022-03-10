

The Canadian Press





GANDER, N.L. - Officials say a Cormorant helicopter has crashed at the 9 Wing Gander air force base in the town of Gander, N.L.

There is no word on the condition of the helicopter or its crew, nor on how many people were aboard the aircraft.

Media images show the aircraft on its side, and its tail appears to be missing.

A spokesperson with the Canadian Armed Forces said in an email the aircraft is a CH-149 search and rescue helicopter.

The email says the crash occurred this afternoon and first responders are on the scene.

More coming.