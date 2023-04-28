Ontario is gearing up for a day of fun to celebrate King Charles III's Coronation on May 6.

The province will hold a party on the lawn at Queen’s Park, including carnival rides, free food, games and music. The province will also sponsor free admission to attractions like the AGO and Science Centre, as well as 39 provincial parks.

To commemorate the coronation, Premier Doug Ford as well as Lieutenant Governor of Ontario Elizabeth Dowdeswell, Speaker Ted Arnott and several Indigenous leaders will lead a flag-raising ceremony, 21-gun salute and drum circle at 11:15 a.m. on May 6.

This ceremony will also include a special presentation of the Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers. This ceremony will also be livestreamed.

Following the coronation, the province will hold a large party on the South Lawn of Queen’s Park from noon until 6 p.m. Rides will include bumper cars and spinning teacups, and there will be multiple activities for families, including a basketball game, face painting, stilt walkers and Disney mascots for photo ops.

Free food will be provided by a number of Ontario farmers and processors, including the Ontario Fruit and Vegetable Growers’ Association, the Ontario Dairy Council and Chicken Farmers of Ontario.

The Coronation Celebration at Queen’s Park is open to the public and free of charge. The estimated cost of the party to the province is $350,000.

Cultural attractions across Ontario that will offer free admission on May 6 include the AGO, Niagara Parks’ Butterfly Conservatory, the ROM, the Royal Botanical Gardens and Upper Canada Village. A full list of the 39 participating public parks can be found at Ontario Parks.