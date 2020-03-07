Coronavirus concerns cancel Arctic Winter Games in Whitehorse
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, March 7, 2020 6:27PM EST
WHITEHORSE - Coronavirus concerns have led to the cancellation of the Arctic Winter Games.
The games, which celebrate northern sports and culture from around the circumpolar world, were to begin March 16 in Whitehorse, Yukon.
The host group says it made the decision on the recommendation of Yukon's acting chief medical officer of health.
There are no current cases of the COVID-19 virus in Yukon and the risk of infection is considered low.
But the organizing committee decided that cancelling the games is the most responsible precautionary measure.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 7, 2020.