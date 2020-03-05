

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- The federal government is now warning against all travel to Iran over concerns about the novel coronavirus.

Global Affairs Canada posted a new alert this morning, upgrading an advisory against non-essential travel to say that nobody should go.

The warning says that travel restrictions imposed to control the spread of COVID-19 are making it increasingly difficult to leave Iran.

And because Iran doesn't recognize dual citizenship, Iranian-Canadians who might go for a visit likely wouldn't be able to get any help from Canadian officials to leave.

The Canadian government has warned against non-essential travel to China and all travel to the province where COVID-19 first broke out.

It also says to be extremely cautious about travel to Japan because of the virus.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 5, 2020.