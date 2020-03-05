Coronavirus fears prompt new federal warning against travel to Iran
A woman wearing a face mask crosses an intersection in northern Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, March 4, 2020. With deaths spiking in Iran and Italy and infections spreading quickly through Europe, the Mideast and the Americas, countries were considering new drastic measures to curb the new coronavirus that first emerged in China. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, March 5, 2020 10:06AM EST
OTTAWA -- The federal government is now warning against all travel to Iran over concerns about the novel coronavirus.
Global Affairs Canada posted a new alert this morning, upgrading an advisory against non-essential travel to say that nobody should go.
The warning says that travel restrictions imposed to control the spread of COVID-19 are making it increasingly difficult to leave Iran.
And because Iran doesn't recognize dual citizenship, Iranian-Canadians who might go for a visit likely wouldn't be able to get any help from Canadian officials to leave.
The Canadian government has warned against non-essential travel to China and all travel to the province where COVID-19 first broke out.
It also says to be extremely cautious about travel to Japan because of the virus.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 5, 2020.