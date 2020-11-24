Coronavirus pandemic hurting educational experience, Ontario university faculty and students say
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, November 24, 2020 6:12AM EST
A survey of university students, faculty, and academic librarians in Ontario suggests that the shift to online learning has negatively affected the quality of their educational experience.
The poll of 2,700 people was commissioned by the Ontario Confederation of University Faculty Associations and released today.
It reveals that 62 per cent of students and 76 per cent of faculty and academic librarians believe online learning has had a negative impact on education quality.
The survey found that financial security, care demands, and work-life balance are significant stress points for both groups.
A majority of students that responded to the survey said they are concerned about their financial security as a result of high tuition fees and fewer opportunities to earn income.
Other issues they cited are their mental health and their ability to manage non-academic responsibilities, including caregiving, while studying.
Faculty and academic librarians who participated in the survey feel they are still falling short of their own expectations.