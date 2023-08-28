

The Canadian Press





The Quebec coroner's office has confirmed the identities of two children who police say were murdered on Saturday by their father, who then allegedly killed himself.

A coroner's spokesman says the victims were Antoine and Tristan Lamontagne, both three years old.

The body of Ian Lamontagne, 46, was found with those of his two children at the scene in Notre-Dame-des-Prairies, Que., a town of about 10,000 people northeast of Montreal.

Quebec provincial police declined to offer further details this morning and refused to comment on reports that Lamontagne had been arrested and released two days before the killings.

The mayor of Notre-Dame-des-Prairies said in a statement that the tragedy has shaken the community and left behind unimaginable pain.

Suzanne Dauphin says the killings show that mental health problems can strike anyone, and she's encouraging people to take care of their loved ones if they show signs of psychological distress.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 28, 2023.