

Liam Casey , The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The coroner who initially ruled an aviation executive's death a suicide has told a murder trial he believed there was a "reasonable chance" Wayne Millard killed himself, but that it was possible someone else pulled the trigger of the gun found beside him.

Dr. David Evans says he ruled the death a suicide within two days of Millard's body being found in his home in November 2012 but noted that a request for a toxicology test at the time was turned down.

His testimony comes at the trial of Millard's son, 32-year-old Dellen Millard, who has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in his father's death.

Police re-opened the investigation into Wayne Millard's death after Dellen Millard was arrested and charged in the death of Hamilton man Tim Bosma.

Evans says that even after that arrest -- about six months after Wayne Millard's death -- he still ruled the case a suicide.

He said an autopsy found the cause of death was a bullet to the brain that entered at Wayne Millard's left eye and became lodged in the back of his head.