

Chris Fox, CP24.com





All 10 victims killed in a van attack in North York on Monday afternoon have been identified by Chief Coroner Dirk Huyer during a news conference.

Speaking on Friday afternoon, Huyer said eight females and two males were killed in the attack.

Beutis Renuka Amarasingha, 45, of Toronto

Andrea Bradden, 33, of Woodbridge

Geraldine Brady, 83, of Toronto

So He Chung, 22, of Toronto

Anne Marie D’Amico, 30, of Toronto

Mary Elizabeth Forsyth, 94, of Toronto

Ji Hun Kim, 22, of Toronto

Dorothy Sewell, 80, of Toronto

Chul Min Kang, 45, of Toronto

Munir Abdo Habib Najjar, 85, of Toronto

The leader of Toronto’s homicide squad, Insp. Bryan Bott, spoke with reporters alongside Huyer.

The last time police updated the media on the investigation into the van attack was Tuesday afternoon.

Twenty-five-year-old Alek Minassian of Richmond Hill has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder in connection to the incident.

He remains in custody at Toronto South Detention Centre.

The charges laid against him have not yet been proven.