Coroner identifies all 10 victims of North York van attack
A body lies covered on the sidewalk in Toronto after a van mounted a sidewalk crashing into a number of pedestrians on Monday, April 23, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, April 27, 2018 12:16PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, April 27, 2018 3:23PM EDT
All 10 victims killed in a van attack in North York on Monday afternoon have been identified by Chief Coroner Dirk Huyer during a news conference.
Speaking on Friday afternoon, Huyer said eight females and two males were killed in the attack.
- Beutis Renuka Amarasingha, 45, of Toronto
- Andrea Bradden, 33, of Woodbridge
- Geraldine Brady, 83, of Toronto
- So He Chung, 22, of Toronto
- Anne Marie D’Amico, 30, of Toronto
- Mary Elizabeth Forsyth, 94, of Toronto
- Ji Hun Kim, 22, of Toronto
- Dorothy Sewell, 80, of Toronto
- Chul Min Kang, 45, of Toronto
- Munir Abdo Habib Najjar, 85, of Toronto
The leader of Toronto’s homicide squad, Insp. Bryan Bott, spoke with reporters alongside Huyer.
The last time police updated the media on the investigation into the van attack was Tuesday afternoon.
Twenty-five-year-old Alek Minassian of Richmond Hill has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder in connection to the incident.
He remains in custody at Toronto South Detention Centre.
The charges laid against him have not yet been proven.