

The Canadian Press





A coroner's inquest for Sammy Yatim, a Toronto teen who was shot by a police officer on an empty streetcar, has begun.

Yatim was 18 when he was shot by Const. James Forcillo on July 27, 2013. The teen, who was holding a small knife, was hit by two separate volleys of bullets.

Jurors acquitted Forcillo of second-degree murder related to the first round of shots, which court heard had killed the teen. The officer was convicted of attempted murder related to the second volley, fired while Yatim was lying on his back.

Forcillo was sentenced to six and a half years behind bars and was granted full parole in 2020.

In his opening statement, coroner's counsel Peter Napier said jurors are asked to consider the mechanisms in place to promote good decision making in police, and best practices in responding to people in crisis.

He said that can include factors such as police recruiting, monitoring of officers, the role of bystander officers during confrontations, the role of supervisors in monitoring officers, and the availability of mental health supports.

However, Napier said the inquest is not meant to re-examine the events of that day, which have been extensively reviewed during trial; or issues such as Forcillo's potential culpability, the investigation by a police oversight body, or the details of the use-of-force model used by police.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 12, 2024.