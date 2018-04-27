Coroner to formally ID North York van attack victims
A body lies covered on the sidewalk in Toronto after a van mounted a sidewalk crashing into a number of pedestrians on Monday, April 23, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, April 27, 2018 12:16PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, April 27, 2018 1:55PM EDT
Police will hold a news this afternoon where the coroner will formally identify the 10 people killed in Monday's van attack in North York.
The news conference will be held at police headquarters on College Street at 3 p.m.
The leader of Toronto’s homicide squad, Insp. Bryan Bott, will be speaking with reporters as will Chief Coroner Dirk Huyer. Coroner's office spokesperson Cheryl Mahyr says that Huyer will identify all 10 people killed in the attack at the news conference.
The last time police updated the media on the investigation into the van attack was Tuesday afternoon.
Twenty-five-year-old Alek Minassian of Richmond Hill has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder in connection to the incident.
He remains in custody at Toronto South Detention Centre.
The charges laid against him have not yet been proven.