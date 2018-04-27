

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police will hold a news this afternoon where the coroner will formally identify the 10 people killed in Monday's van attack in North York.

The news conference will be held at police headquarters on College Street at 3 p.m.

The leader of Toronto’s homicide squad, Insp. Bryan Bott, will be speaking with reporters as will Chief Coroner Dirk Huyer. Coroner's office spokesperson Cheryl Mahyr says that Huyer will identify all 10 people killed in the attack at the news conference.

The last time police updated the media on the investigation into the van attack was Tuesday afternoon.

Twenty-five-year-old Alek Minassian of Richmond Hill has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder in connection to the incident.

He remains in custody at Toronto South Detention Centre.

The charges laid against him have not yet been proven.