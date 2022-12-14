

The Canadian Press





Police say a correctional officer has been arrested after he allegedly sexually assaulted an inmate at a women's prison in Ontario.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service says the 43-year-old Cambridge, Ont., man was arrested Friday and is facing charges of sexual assault and breach of trust.

They say staff at the Grand Valley Institution for Women contacted police in April to report a "sexual relationship" between a correctional officer and an inmate.

As a result of an investigation, police say the 43-year-old correctional officer at the Kitchener, Ont., federal prison was arrested and charged.

Police say the charges relate to incidents between Aug. 30 and Dec. 3, 2021.

The Correctional Service of Canada did not immediately respond to questions on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2022.