

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Cottage Country communities already dealing with heavy flooding are bracing for another surge of water as a Texas low prepares to dump even more rain on the area.

A rainfall warning is currently in effect for the Muskoka area.

According to Environment Canada, the region could see between 25 and 35 milimetres of rain by Thursday morning.

“Rainfall, combined with melting snow, is expected. The ground, already near saturation, has little ability to absorb further rainfall,” the warning reads.

Some areas could see up to two centimetres of snow or ice pellets before the precipitation changes to rain later in the morning.

The warning covers Bracebridge, Gravenhurst, Huntsville, Baysville, Port Carling, Port Severn, Parry Sound, Rosseau and Killbear Park, as well as Haliburton, Minden and Southern Haliburton County.

[IN PICTURES: Flooding hits cottage country]

Special weather statements are in effect for a number of surrounding areas as well due to the expected rainfall.

On Sunday, 60 military personnel arrived in Bracebridge to assist in sandbagging efforts and Bracebridge Mayor Graydon Smith said Monday that 30 more would be arriving.

Bracebridge, Huntsville and a number of other communities have declared states of emergency as swollen rivers have washed out bridges and roads and forced some evacuations.

People who own cottages in the area are being urged not to venture out to check on their properties as many of the roads have become unsafe.