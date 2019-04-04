

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





North York city councillor John Filion says several gunshots were fired at his parked car and his home in the early hours of Thursday morning in what he believes was a targeted occurrence.

Toronto police say they were called to a home, in the Yonge Street and Parkview Avenue area at 1:41 a.m., after bullet holes were located.

Filionsaid multiple shots hit his vehicle, which was parked outside of his home, and a single bulletstruck a wall of his home.

“This follows an incident three weeks ago in which a man with a weapon attempted unsuccessfully to force his way into my home,” Filion said in a statement.

Investigators also said they recovered several shell casings nearby.

No one was injured in the incident.

Filion is the city councillor for Ward 18 Willowdale.

“I suspect I have been targeted and that this is related to my work as a city councillor.”

He has represented the area for 28 years.

“I am confident that Toronto Police Service is now conducting a thorough investigation,” he told reporters at the North York Civic Centre on Thursday evening. “In order not to compromise that investigation I will not be publicly speculating on who I think might be involved or what their motives might be.”

Mayor Tory said Thursday he has been in contact with Filion regarding the two incidents.

"I was very troubled to learn of the incidents of violence experienced by Councillor John Filion and his family in recent days. I spoke with him this morning to ensure he was uninjured and to express my concern. I also offered any help I could provide to him and his family."