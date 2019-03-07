

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Toronto’s proposed budget for 2019 is now before city council for final approval despite a multi-million dollar shortfall.

The $13.46 billion operating budget is currently balanced, in part, on the assumption that the federal government will accede to the city’s request for $45 million in funding to help offset the costs of resettling refugees in the city.

That money, however, has not been formally conveyed.

The federal government has promised $114.7-million in additional funding to help cover costs related to housing asylum seekers nationwide but is unclear how much of that money Toronto would receive and when the city would get it.

While some councillors have said that the budget is not balanced and that a higher tax increase might be necessary to fill the shortfall and properly fund services, Mayor John Tory has objected to that assessment.

He told reporters on Thursday morning that he has been in touch on a “repeated and continued basis” with federal ministers, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and remains “optimistic” that the city will receive the money it is requesting sometime in 2019.

“If it was a closed discussion and they said that the $26 million that we have (already) received is all you are going to get, of course we would be handling this somewhat differently. But it is an ongoing discussion and every assurance that I have received is one that has led me to be optimistic about the outcome,” he said. “So I do think it is entirely appropriate for us to handle this the way we have, which is with the expectation that the federal government will recognize, as they have in the past, their obligation to assist us in material way with the cost of looking after asylum claimants and refugees.”

Council approves 2.55 per cent property tax hike

The proposed budget for 2019 includes a 2.55 per cent property tax hike on residential homes, which would equate to an additional $77 a year on an average home with an assessed value of $665,605.

City council approved that property tax rate by a vote of 21-4 on Thursday morning after voting against a myriad of motions from councillors who felt that a larger hike would allow for city services to be more properly funded.

Coun. Gord Perks moved a motion calling for property taxes to be increased by an additional two percentage points but it was defeated 20-5. Coun. Mike Layton, meanwhile, moved a motion calling for taxes to be increased an additional 0.82 per cent in order to raise an extra $25 million that would have allowed the TTC to scrap a planned 10 cent fare hike. That motion was defeated 18-7.

Layton has also filed another motion to revive the $60 vehicle registration tax that was scrapped under then mayor Rob Ford in 2010, though that item has not yet been voted on.

“If we are going to focus on affordability let’s talk about who the city is being made affordable for. A transit fare increase hurts low income Torontonians the most, particularly low income women, and that is something we have to look at,” he told CP24 earlier on Thursday morning.

Drop in land transfer tax revenue left city with shortfall

In addition to the inflationary tax hike, the budget also includes a three per cent water rate increase as well as a 2.2 per cent increase on garbage collection rates. The water rate hike will cost the average household an additional $27 per year while the garbage collection rate hike will cost homeowners an additional $5 to $10 per year, depending on the size of their bins.

Speaking with reporters at city hall earlier in the day, Tory said that this was an “incredibly challenging budget year” due to a shortfall of $80 million in expected land transfer tax revenue in 2018 that was the result of a slowing housing market.

He said that he is proud of the fact that staff managed to prepare a budget that “preserves and protects every single city service” while keeping the tax hike to around the rate of inflation.

“You never are going to have all the money you need. Just like every household and every business there is a long list of things you want to do and that you would like to do and we have many challenges facing what is otherwise a very successful city. But I will just say to you that a large part of my efforts, I think successfully so, have been devoted to making sure the other governments form better partnerships with us that have them contributing more,” he said. “The bottom line that I have made very clear, and I think the vast majority of people agree with me, is that the solution is not going to come from asking property taxpayers to take on the whole burden of addressing some of these issues.”

The proposed budget provides $162 million in additional funding to the TTC to speed up work on the relief subway line as well as a $30 million increase in funding to the Toronto Police Service. That money will be used, in part, to hire 300 new uniformed officers, 122 special constables and 186 part-time retirees.