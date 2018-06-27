

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A new city manager will be appointed today, nearly three months after Peter Wallace resigned from the role.

Council will vote on whether to award the job to the candidate recommended by a city hiring committee at the outset of today’s council meeting.

According to a report from staff, the hiring committee was made up of councillors Mary-Margaret McMahon, Anna Bailão, Stephen Holyday and Gary Crawford.

Though the identity of the committee’s preferred candidate remains confidential, staff say that the search process was national in scope and was “thorough and comprehensive, open, fair and objective.”

They say that in evaluating candidates the selection committee considered municipal experience, vision and leadership and operations and service delivery.

“The city manager is the head of the public service and the leader of more than 11,000 municipal employees across more than 44 divisions. They should build morale and motivate an effective public service: engaged, modern, and delivery focused, with a focus on increasing the diversity of the city workforce, developing talent and the next generation of municipal leadership,” the staff report says.

Wallace resigned as city manager on April 3 in order to head up the Treasury Board of Canada.

Since Wallace’s resignation, Deputy City Manager Giuliana Carbone has held the top job on an interim basis.